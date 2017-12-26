More contraband discovered at prison

A family is without a place to call home tonight. Their wood and tin home along the Okkodo Pipeline was engulfed in flames. GFD received the call of the structure fire just after 4:30 this afternoon. Firefighters were seen actively working to put it out. According to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, her office along with the American Red Cross will be working with the family of four to provide for their immediate needs. Fortunately, no one was hurt. No word yet what sparked the flame...

