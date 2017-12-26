San Nicolas adds to his team for congressional run

We are less than a year out from the gubernatorial election, and candidates are building their campaign teams. Senator Michael San Nicolas, who is running for Guam's delegate, has announced the treasurer for his campaign committee. Small business owner, Shelly Vargas Calvo, has been tapped to fill that spot. Calvo is Board Member of the Hagatna Restoration and Redevelopment Authority and the Guam Visitors Bureau, Chairwoman of the Guam Homeless Coalition, and currently an adviser with the Salvation Army.

San Nicolas stating, "Her experience as a small business owner and active philanthropist brings a wealth of knowledge and involvement with our community, and the right balance to our campaign." Calvo says she is happy to support him for Congress, and "believes he can do a lot of good for Guam in Washington DC."