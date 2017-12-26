Man who died at Tanguisson identified as Paul Jose - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man who died at Tanguisson identified as Paul Jose

Posted: Updated:

A 23 year old man who drowned while swimming at Tanguisson Beach on Monday has been identified as Paul Jose. The chief medical examiner, Dr. Aurelio Espinola, ruling his death an accident.

A beach day at Tanguisson turned deadly, as "Ann" told KUAM News, "It's heartbreaking. If that was my family I would feel terrible. I wouldn't want that to happen."

Ann spent her holiday on Monday here camping out with some friends. "First responders say it was one of the beachgoers who saw that man swept out over the reef...pulling him in and trying to help," she said. The man who jumped in to rescue Jose was one of Ann's friends. She recalled, "When we came in all I heard was someone drowned and john was the one that tried to resuscitate him."

Guam Fire officials were called to the area just after 2o'clock Christmas day to a report of a distressed swimmer. Though they performed CPR, medics and others who pulled Jose to shore noticed signs that it was already too late. "He already knew that he won't make it. He did everything," said Ann.

An autopsy report shows Jose's drowning death was an accident. The chief medical examiner adding that there were no signs of trauma.

Meantime, tourists, surfers and others like Pat Camacho spent the day after Christmas enjoying the waters at this northern beach. "It's quiet and nice and the kids love it. I love it too. It's a cool place," she said.

She too is saddened to hear about what happened here less than 24 hours earlier. "Sorry about that person that it happened and I hope the family I hope everything is ok," she said.

While his death was ruled accidental, beachgoers like Ann urge safety to all who go out in Guam's waters. "Just be careful. You have to make sure you know how to swim and then the current here is very strong so you have to be careful," she said.

Some direct advice to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Okkodo family loses home in fire

    Okkodo family loses home in fire

    A family is without a place to call home tonight. Their wood and tin home along the Okkodo Pipeline was engulfed in flames. GFD received the call of the structure fire just after 4:30 this afternoon. Firefighters were seen actively working to put it out. According to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, her office along with the American Red Cross will be working with the family of four to provide for their immediate needs. Fortunately, no one was hurt. No word yet what sparked the flame...More >>
    A family is without a place to call home tonight. Their wood and tin home along the Okkodo Pipeline was engulfed in flames. GFD received the call of the structure fire just after 4:30 this afternoon. Firefighters were seen actively working to put it out. According to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, her office along with the American Red Cross will be working with the family of four to provide for their immediate needs. Fortunately, no one was hurt. No word yet what sparked the flame...More >>

  • Accused rapist makes plea agreement

    Accused rapist makes plea agreement

    A man charged with rape enters a plea agreement with the government. In court on Tuesday, 32 year old Martin Rengechy pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct as a second degree felony. The alleged rape occurred earlier this year, the court stating the victim is 18 years old today. Though he faces up to eight years behind bars, his plea deal outlines a 3-year jail term with credit for time served. He must also register as a level one sex offender and serve 1,000 hour...More >>
    A man charged with rape enters a plea agreement with the government. In court on Tuesday, 32 year old Martin Rengechy pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct as a second degree felony. The alleged rape occurred earlier this year, the court stating the victim is 18 years old today. Though he faces up to eight years behind bars, his plea deal outlines a 3-year jail term with credit for time served. He must also register as a level one sex offender and serve 1,000 hour...More >>

  • No fixes yet to citations at Verona

    No fixes yet to citations at Verona

    They were given a second chance to clean up, but Department of Environmental Health conducted a follow-up inspection at Verona Resort and Spa on December 22. The violations cited on the first inspection, such as the roach infestation, signs of rat feces, mold, and water leaking from the roof, were not corrected. Today, the eight floors of the hotel still remain closed and will remain that way until Verona management fixes the situation.More >>
    They were given a second chance to clean up, but Department of Environmental Health conducted a follow-up inspection at Verona Resort and Spa on December 22. The violations cited on the first inspection, such as the roach infestation, signs of rat feces, mold, and water leaking from the roof, were not corrected. Today, the eight floors of the hotel still remain closed and will remain that way until Verona management fixes the situation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly