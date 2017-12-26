Man who died at Tanguisson identified as Paul Jose

A 23 year old man who drowned while swimming at Tanguisson Beach on Monday has been identified as Paul Jose. The chief medical examiner, Dr. Aurelio Espinola, ruling his death an accident.

A beach day at Tanguisson turned deadly, as "Ann" told KUAM News, "It's heartbreaking. If that was my family I would feel terrible. I wouldn't want that to happen."

Ann spent her holiday on Monday here camping out with some friends. "First responders say it was one of the beachgoers who saw that man swept out over the reef...pulling him in and trying to help," she said. The man who jumped in to rescue Jose was one of Ann's friends. She recalled, "When we came in all I heard was someone drowned and john was the one that tried to resuscitate him."

Guam Fire officials were called to the area just after 2o'clock Christmas day to a report of a distressed swimmer. Though they performed CPR, medics and others who pulled Jose to shore noticed signs that it was already too late. "He already knew that he won't make it. He did everything," said Ann.

An autopsy report shows Jose's drowning death was an accident. The chief medical examiner adding that there were no signs of trauma.

Meantime, tourists, surfers and others like Pat Camacho spent the day after Christmas enjoying the waters at this northern beach. "It's quiet and nice and the kids love it. I love it too. It's a cool place," she said.

She too is saddened to hear about what happened here less than 24 hours earlier. "Sorry about that person that it happened and I hope the family I hope everything is ok," she said.

While his death was ruled accidental, beachgoers like Ann urge safety to all who go out in Guam's waters. "Just be careful. You have to make sure you know how to swim and then the current here is very strong so you have to be careful," she said.

Some direct advice to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.