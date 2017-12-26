$1.5M will be used to build playgrounds in public schools

The Department of Education has been awarded $1.5 million to build playgrounds across 34 public schools. Mark Mendiola, GEB board member says that although PTOs currently fill the gap by fundraising for new equipment, the new funds will go to good use.

"Of course, staying active is very important and I remember going to elementary school, where kids play during recess time," Mendiola said. "I know a lot of equipment has aged an opportunity to update those equipment."

Mendiola says the Superintendent will work with the Board to make sure all schools have equal access to improvements.