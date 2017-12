They were given a second chance to clean up, but Department of Environmental Health conducted a follow-up inspection at Verona Resort and Spa on December 22.

The violations cited on the first inspection, such as the roach infestation, signs of rat feces, mold, and water leaking from the roof, were not corrected.

Today, the eight floors of the hotel still remain closed and will remain that way until Verona management fixes the situation.