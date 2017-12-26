Charter school apparently not paying their contractors - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Charter school apparently not paying their contractors

Posted: Updated:

Contractors aren't getting paid by the Guahan Academy Charter School.

Edward Kim, General Manager of Rex International in a November letter to the Charter School Council, says they haven't received even close to half of the outstanding invoices to cover the materials, time, labor, and equipment.

Suppliers even close to bankruptcy and foreclosure due to GAC's non-payment.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez says DOE is "not a party to any contract between GACS and Rex International....but they will monitor the situation."

The Charter School Council is still holding off on providing comment until the next work session.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Okkodo family loses home in fire

    Okkodo family loses home in fire

    A family is without a place to call home tonight. Their wood and tin home along the Okkodo Pipeline was engulfed in flames. GFD received the call of the structure fire just after 4:30 this afternoon. Firefighters were seen actively working to put it out. According to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, her office along with the American Red Cross will be working with the family of four to provide for their immediate needs. Fortunately, no one was hurt. No word yet what sparked the flame...More >>
    A family is without a place to call home tonight. Their wood and tin home along the Okkodo Pipeline was engulfed in flames. GFD received the call of the structure fire just after 4:30 this afternoon. Firefighters were seen actively working to put it out. According to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, her office along with the American Red Cross will be working with the family of four to provide for their immediate needs. Fortunately, no one was hurt. No word yet what sparked the flame...More >>

  • Accused rapist makes plea agreement

    Accused rapist makes plea agreement

    A man charged with rape enters a plea agreement with the government. In court on Tuesday, 32 year old Martin Rengechy pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct as a second degree felony. The alleged rape occurred earlier this year, the court stating the victim is 18 years old today. Though he faces up to eight years behind bars, his plea deal outlines a 3-year jail term with credit for time served. He must also register as a level one sex offender and serve 1,000 hour...More >>
    A man charged with rape enters a plea agreement with the government. In court on Tuesday, 32 year old Martin Rengechy pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct as a second degree felony. The alleged rape occurred earlier this year, the court stating the victim is 18 years old today. Though he faces up to eight years behind bars, his plea deal outlines a 3-year jail term with credit for time served. He must also register as a level one sex offender and serve 1,000 hour...More >>

  • No fixes yet to citations at Verona

    No fixes yet to citations at Verona

    They were given a second chance to clean up, but Department of Environmental Health conducted a follow-up inspection at Verona Resort and Spa on December 22. The violations cited on the first inspection, such as the roach infestation, signs of rat feces, mold, and water leaking from the roof, were not corrected. Today, the eight floors of the hotel still remain closed and will remain that way until Verona management fixes the situation.More >>
    They were given a second chance to clean up, but Department of Environmental Health conducted a follow-up inspection at Verona Resort and Spa on December 22. The violations cited on the first inspection, such as the roach infestation, signs of rat feces, mold, and water leaking from the roof, were not corrected. Today, the eight floors of the hotel still remain closed and will remain that way until Verona management fixes the situation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly