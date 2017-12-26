Charter school apparently not paying their contractors

Contractors aren't getting paid by the Guahan Academy Charter School.

Edward Kim, General Manager of Rex International in a November letter to the Charter School Council, says they haven't received even close to half of the outstanding invoices to cover the materials, time, labor, and equipment.

Suppliers even close to bankruptcy and foreclosure due to GAC's non-payment.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez says DOE is "not a party to any contract between GACS and Rex International....but they will monitor the situation."

The Charter School Council is still holding off on providing comment until the next work session.