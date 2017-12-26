GEC wants Linsangan's lawsuit dismissed - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GEC wants Linsangan's lawsuit dismissed



Abstract injury just isn't enough.

This according to the Guam Election Commission who want the lawsuit filed against them by former senatorial candidate Sedfrey Linsangan thrown out.

Linsangan alleges he was denied his constitutional, organic, and U.S. rights when the GEC told him he couldn't put a bid for governor without a running mate.

The GEC argues that in order for the court to have jurisdiction, the litigant must have suffered an actual injury or be threatened with actual injury.

Lingsangan, the GEC states, has made no clear intent to run for office.

Lastly, the GEC argues they will not issue the official election packets for the 2018 election until January 2018, the same time Linsangan has asked the court to schedule trial.

