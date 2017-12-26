JK Sukion accused of hitting man with glass bottle

A 26 year old man is under arrest after he allegedly hit another man with a glass bottle.

JK Sukion is charged with aggravated assault with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in a felony, assault and reckless conduct.

Police responded to a disturbance along route 1 in Anigua early Monday.

Court documents state, the suspect got into an argument with the victim when he pickup up a glass bottle and hit the victim in the back of the head.

Sukion was later picked up nearby and arrested.