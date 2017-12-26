Annual count of Guam's homeless begins in late-January

It's that time again. The Guam Homeless Coalition announces that the annual Point-In-Time homeless count will take place on Friday January 26, 2018. John Blas is a PIT Count Coordinator

"Every last Friday of the month of January every year, that's the one day where we get volunteer and partners to join us in going out into the community to basically do a survey of our homeless population, and basically that's what we do is getting a snapshot of what the homeless population is like for that one day," explained Blas.

The Guam Homeless Coalition is looking for volunteers to serve as enumerators for the upcoming 2018 PIT Count. Volunteers must be at least 18 and be able to attend a mandatory 1-day training. If you would like to participate, you can call John Blas at 969-0234.