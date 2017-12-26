Annual count of Guam's homeless begins in late-January - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Annual count of Guam's homeless begins in late-January

Posted: Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
Connect

It's that time again. The Guam Homeless Coalition announces that the annual Point-In-Time homeless count will take place on Friday January 26, 2018. John Blas is a PIT Count Coordinator

"Every last Friday of the month of January every year, that's the one day where we get volunteer and partners to join us in going out into the community to basically do a survey of our homeless population, and basically that's what we do is getting a snapshot of what the homeless population is like for that one day," explained Blas.

The Guam Homeless Coalition is looking for volunteers to serve as enumerators for the upcoming 2018 PIT Count. Volunteers must be at least 18 and be able to attend a mandatory 1-day training. If you would like to participate, you can call John Blas at 969-0234.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Okkodo family loses home in fire

    Okkodo family loses home in fire

    A family is without a place to call home tonight. Their wood and tin home along the Okkodo Pipeline was engulfed in flames. GFD received the call of the structure fire just after 4:30 this afternoon. Firefighters were seen actively working to put it out. According to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, her office along with the American Red Cross will be working with the family of four to provide for their immediate needs. Fortunately, no one was hurt. No word yet what sparked the flame...More >>
    A family is without a place to call home tonight. Their wood and tin home along the Okkodo Pipeline was engulfed in flames. GFD received the call of the structure fire just after 4:30 this afternoon. Firefighters were seen actively working to put it out. According to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, her office along with the American Red Cross will be working with the family of four to provide for their immediate needs. Fortunately, no one was hurt. No word yet what sparked the flame...More >>

  • Accused rapist makes plea agreement

    Accused rapist makes plea agreement

    A man charged with rape enters a plea agreement with the government. In court on Tuesday, 32 year old Martin Rengechy pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct as a second degree felony. The alleged rape occurred earlier this year, the court stating the victim is 18 years old today. Though he faces up to eight years behind bars, his plea deal outlines a 3-year jail term with credit for time served. He must also register as a level one sex offender and serve 1,000 hour...More >>
    A man charged with rape enters a plea agreement with the government. In court on Tuesday, 32 year old Martin Rengechy pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct as a second degree felony. The alleged rape occurred earlier this year, the court stating the victim is 18 years old today. Though he faces up to eight years behind bars, his plea deal outlines a 3-year jail term with credit for time served. He must also register as a level one sex offender and serve 1,000 hour...More >>

  • No fixes yet to citations at Verona

    No fixes yet to citations at Verona

    They were given a second chance to clean up, but Department of Environmental Health conducted a follow-up inspection at Verona Resort and Spa on December 22. The violations cited on the first inspection, such as the roach infestation, signs of rat feces, mold, and water leaking from the roof, were not corrected. Today, the eight floors of the hotel still remain closed and will remain that way until Verona management fixes the situation.More >>
    They were given a second chance to clean up, but Department of Environmental Health conducted a follow-up inspection at Verona Resort and Spa on December 22. The violations cited on the first inspection, such as the roach infestation, signs of rat feces, mold, and water leaking from the roof, were not corrected. Today, the eight floors of the hotel still remain closed and will remain that way until Verona management fixes the situation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly