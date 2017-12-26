GRTA increases fleet of operational buses

Bus riders can feel relieved as the Guam Regional Transit Authority has increased its number of working vehicles as of Saturday. The bus "Freedom 1" is one of six operational para-transit buses provided by GRTA. The Guam Regional Transit Authority now has 5 fixed route buses and 6-para transit buses in operation, a major improvement in Guam's transportation system.

In comparison to just three weeks ago, when only 4 buses were operational.

Many residents rely on the mass transit for their daily commute, such as bus rider Charles Henry, who told KUAM News, "I love riding Guam transportation. It's been helping a lot of people, specifically a lot of us FSM people. We don't have a ride to work, that's what we usually do. Take the transit.. Monday through Sunday."

These upgrades come after Governor Eddie Calvo tasked Environment and Infrastructure Advisor, Eric Palacios, and Chief Planner of Department of Parks & Recreation, Jose Quinata, to address the issues at GRTA. Additionally, 4 buses are currently undergoing repair and a maintenance contract is underway.

Palacios stated, "We are finalizing a comprehensive maintenance plan and I am confident that it will address a permanent solution of keeping an adequate number of buses on the road,"

Once the final contract has been drawn, it will be sent out for bid.