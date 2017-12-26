Mark Smith's motions - all of them - denied

The federal court denies all the motions filed by attorney Mark Smith.

If you recall, Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong were tried earlier this year for 55 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government property among other charges.

That trial ended in a mistrial and the federal court disqualifying attorney David Lujan as Smith's counsel.

Since then, defense filed a motion to dismiss, a motion for reconsideration, and a motion to permit Lujan to re-enter appearance as Smith's counsel outside the presence of the jury.

Each of the motions was denied.

As reported, Smith was legal counsel for GHURA as well as a Section 8 landlord. He's accused of transferring his properties to Wong, who moved the money back to Smith.