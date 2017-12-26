Accused rapist makes plea agreement

A man charged with rape enters a plea agreement with the government.

In court on Tuesday, 33 year old Martin Rengechy pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct as a second degree felony.

The rape occurred earlier this year, when the victim was only 17 years old.

Though he faces up to eight years behind bars, his plea deal outlines a 3-year jail term with credit for time served.

He must also register as a level one sex offender and perform 1,000 hours of community service.

The remaining charges were dismissed.

Sentencing is set for March 7.