Gary Gumataotao, 37, charged with terrorizing woman

He allegedly chased and threatened a woman known to him.

37 year old Gary Cruz Gumataotao is behind bars charged with terrorizing as a third degree felony.

Court documents state the victim suffered a mild asthma attack as a result of his visit.

Court documents also state this wasn't his first time to make threats to her.

In a previous incident, Gumataotao allegedly slammed her dog to the ground and told the victim "you're next."

The victim also noted to police that she is scared in his presence because of Gumataotao's violent temper when he gets drunk.