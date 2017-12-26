Teen arrested for threatening woman and her family

19 year old James Benjamin Powell allegedly visited a woman known to him and asked to use her phone.

When she refused, he allegedly threatened to bash her and another family member's head.

He also allegedly yelled "I'll get a gun and spray you guys."

This wasn't his first visit, court documents state Powell has a restraining order against the victim.

The victim, court documents state, reported being afraid for her safety and that she believes Powell is addicted to drugs and can be violent when he is coming off a high.