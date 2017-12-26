41-year-old arrested for family violence

A family is without a place to call home tonight. Their wood and tin home along the Okkodo Pipeline was engulfed in flames. GFD received the call of the structure fire just after 4:30 this afternoon. Firefighters were seen actively working to put it out. According to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, her office along with the American Red Cross will be working with the family of four to provide for their immediate needs. Fortunately, no one was hurt. No word yet what sparked the flame...More >>
A man charged with rape enters a plea agreement with the government. In court on Tuesday, 32 year old Martin Rengechy pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct as a second degree felony. The alleged rape occurred earlier this year, the court stating the victim is 18 years old today. Though he faces up to eight years behind bars, his plea deal outlines a 3-year jail term with credit for time served. He must also register as a level one sex offender and serve 1,000 hour...More >>
They were given a second chance to clean up, but Department of Environmental Health conducted a follow-up inspection at Verona Resort and Spa on December 22. The violations cited on the first inspection, such as the roach infestation, signs of rat feces, mold, and water leaking from the roof, were not corrected. Today, the eight floors of the hotel still remain closed and will remain that way until Verona management fixes the situation.More >>
Contractors aren't getting paid by the Guahan Academy Charter School. Edward Kim, General Manager of Rex International in a November letter to the Charter School Council, says they haven't received even close to half of the outstanding invoices to cover the materials, time, labor, and equipment. Suppliers even close to bankruptcy and foreclosure due to GAC's non-payment. Superintendent Jon Fernandez says DOE is "not a party to any contract between GACS and Rex International......More >>
A 26 year old man is under arrest after he allegedly hit another man with a glass bottle. JK Sukion is charged with aggravated assault with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in a felony, assault and reckless conduct. Police responded to a disturbance along route 1 in Anigua early Monday. Court documents state, the suspect got into an argument with the victim when he pickup up a glass bottle and hit the victim in the back of the head. Sukion was later pic...More >>
It's that time again. The Guam Homeless Coalition announces that the annual Point-In-Time homeless count will take place on Friday January 26, 2018. John Blas is a PIT Count Coordinator "Every last Friday of the month of January every year, that's the one day where we get volunteer and partners to join us in going out into the community to basically do a survey of our homeless population, and basically that's what we do is getting a snapshot of what the homeless population is li...More >>
The federal court denies all the motions filed by attorney Mark Smith. If you recall, Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong were tried earlier this year for 55 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government property among other charges. That trial ended in a mistrial and the federal court disqualifying attorney David Lujan as Smith's counsel. Since then, defense filed a motion to dismiss, a motion for reconsideration, and a motion to permit Lujan to re-enter appearance...More >>
He allegedly chased and threatened a woman known to him. 37 year old Gary Cruz Gumataotao is behind bars charged with terrorizing as a third degree felony. Court documents state the victim suffered a mild asthma attack as a result of his visit. Court documents also state this wasn't his first time to make threats to her. In a previous incident, Gumataotao allegedly slammed her dog to the ground and told the victim "you're next." The victim also noted to police that she ...More >>
19 year old James Benjamin Powell allegedly visited a woman known to him and asked to use her phone. When she refused, he allegedly threatened to bash her and another family member's head. He also allegedly yelled "I'll get a gun and spray you guys." This wasn't his first visit, court documents state Powell has a restraining order against the victim. The victim, court documents state, reported being afraid for her safety and that she believes Powell is addicted to drugs ...More >>
He reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to bite a police officer. The incident, court documents state, occurred on Christmas Eve. When police were called to a disturbance in the GHURA housing area in Talofofo, the suspect fled into the jungle. He was found lying on the ground and placed under arrest. 34 year old Adisif Alfred was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer as a third degree felony.More >>
