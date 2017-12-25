Man swept over the reef at Tanguisson

Tragedy from Tanguisson this Christmas Day. Units from the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed swimmer at around two o'clock this afternoon.

KUAM News was on scene as a man was being placed into an ambulance. GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf confirms bystanders pulled the victim out of the water and performed CPR and when medics arrived they continued resuscitation efforts.

Chargualaf adds signs of death were observed by GFD units. MedControl was contacted and advised to cease resuscitation efforts.

The drowning victim was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

Chargualaf confirms the male victim was 23-years-old.