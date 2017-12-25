Man swept over the reef at Tanguisson - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man swept over the reef at Tanguisson

Posted: Updated:

Tragedy from Tanguisson this Christmas Day. Units from the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed swimmer at around two o'clock this afternoon.

KUAM News was on scene as a man was being placed into an ambulance. GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf confirms bystanders pulled the victim out of the water and performed CPR and when medics arrived they continued resuscitation efforts.

Chargualaf adds signs of death were observed by GFD units. MedControl was contacted and advised to cease resuscitation efforts.

The drowning victim was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

Chargualaf confirms the male victim was 23-years-old.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man swept over the reef at Tanguisson

    Man swept over the reef at Tanguisson

    Units from the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed swimmer at around two o'clock this afternoon. KUAM was on scene as a man was being placed into the ambulance. Witnesses say the man, possibly in his 20s, was swept over the reef. Bystanders managed to pull him out of the water before medics arrived and performed CPR.  According to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf the victim was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital. No word on yet on his condition.More >>
    Units from the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed swimmer at around two o'clock this afternoon. KUAM was on scene as a man was being placed into the ambulance. Witnesses say the man, possibly in his 20s, was swept over the reef. Bystanders managed to pull him out of the water before medics arrived and performed CPR.  According to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf the victim was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital. No word on yet on his condition.More >>

  • Seven public transit buses repaired

    Seven public transit buses repaired

    More public transit buses are hitting the road, with seven that were finally repaired. Three weeks ago there was only one bus for fixed routes and three paratransit buses. According to a release from Adelup four more are being repaired and a maintenance contract is in its final stages of review.More >>
    More public transit buses are hitting the road, with seven that were finally repaired. Three weeks ago there was only one bus for fixed routes and three paratransit buses. According to a release from Adelup four more are being repaired and a maintenance contract is in its final stages of review.More >>

  • Candidate packets being accepted for those looking to run

    Candidate packets being accepted for those looking to run

    Looking to run for public office? The Guam Election Commission is preparing to accept candidate packets. The GEC announces that the applications will be released on January 2nd. There's a $100 filing fee, you must submit a financial disclosure statement as well as police clearance. The deadline to file is June 26th. For more information go to gec.guam. gov. On their website you'll also find the schedule for candidate seminars.More >>
    Looking to run for public office? The Guam Election Commission is preparing to accept candidate packets. The GEC announces that the applications will be released on January 2nd. There's a $100 filing fee, you must submit a financial disclosure statement as well as police clearance. The deadline to file is June 26th. For more information go to gec.guam. gov. On their website you'll also find the schedule for candidate seminars.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly