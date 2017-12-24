What can be done about the troubled Hemlani's Harmon Apartments? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

What can be done about the troubled Hemlani's Harmon Apartments?

Deadly stabbings, shootings, and large fights - just some of the incidents you hear about from police coming out of Hemlani's Harmon Apartments. But will things there ever get any better?  

It's known for its bad rep. Allen Joseph said when KUAM News asked him what he thinks when he hears about the troubled Harmon residential area, "Well, it's not really good for me. A lot of problems at that place." Problems that people like Allen Joseph hear about all too often. He doesn't live in the neighborhood, but he says he has seen the bad news repeatedly coming from this area and attached to the Hemlani apartment name.

"The problem for the people when they live there is when they drink a lot of problem when they return to that place [sic]. That's only what I know about that place," he added. "I have no idea if it's going to get better, especially the people."

The incidents ranging from fights and police beatings, to this year starting off with a deadly stabbing, and most recently a double-shooting that was initiated at the complex before ending tragically just up the street. And it's those recent incidents that owner Vinod Hemlani himself says has put a lot of negative attention on his name and his properties but he says he is hoping to change that.

In a statement, Hemlani writes, "Over the years the management of Hemlani apartments have tried very hard to make Harmon apartments a safe environment for our tenants. We have a security guard on the property plus we have installed a CCTV camera system inside the complex to monitor the safety of our tenants." Hemlani admits the biggest problem is underage drinking, and that those teens staying out passed curfew - some he says even causing damage to businesses, residential areas and hurting people. Hemlani stating, "We must put a stop to this as this is the source of our problem in Guam."

"We have to hold those people in our prayers," said Joseph. "That's the easy way."

Multiple efforts have also been executed from throughout the community in an effort to stop the violence in this neighborhood.

