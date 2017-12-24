Purebred Academy gives back to island community

He's not only a third-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, but Steve Roberto shows his true colors when it comes to compassion. "We just wanted to try to do something different this year ," he told KUAM News.

He says what a better way to celebrate the holiday season than to give back to help those less fortunate. "It's really hard to think that as for as much as we have there's a lot of people who don't have many things," Roberto added. So the Purebred Academy, friends and family held a drive to collect gifts and gift cards, turning what would normally be a typical Christmas celebration into a party with a purpose.

"One of the parents is friends with the administrator at Sanctuary, and there's some kids that needed our help that probably weren't going to get anything for Christmas this year," he shared.

Roberto says it was a team effort as each member lives up to what the gentle art is all about. "Jiu-jitsu is not so much about martial and stuff but being good human beings and being good humans to each other," he explained. "So Merry Christmas, everyone!"

In all, the provided gifts to 20 kids at Sanctuary.