Purebred Academy gives back to island community

He's not only a third-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, but Steve Roberto shows his true colors when it comes to compassion. "We just wanted to try to do something different this year ," he told KUAM News.

He says what a better way to celebrate the holiday season than to give back to help those less fortunate. "It's really hard to think that as for as much as we have there's a lot of people who don't have many things," Roberto added. So the Purebred Academy, friends and family held a drive to collect gifts and gift cards, turning what would normally be a typical Christmas celebration into a party with a purpose.

"One of the parents is friends with the administrator at Sanctuary, and there's some kids that needed our help that probably weren't going to get anything for Christmas this year," he shared.

Roberto says it was a team effort as each member lives up to what the gentle art is all about. "Jiu-jitsu is not so much about martial and stuff but being good human beings and being good humans to each other," he explained. "So Merry Christmas, everyone!"

In all, the provided gifts to 20 kids at Sanctuary.

    Units from the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed swimmer at around two o'clock this afternoon. KUAM was on scene as a man was being placed into the ambulance. Witnesses say the man, possibly in his 20s, was swept over the reef. Bystanders managed to pull him out of the water before medics arrived and performed CPR.  According to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf the victim was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital. No word on yet on his condition.
    More public transit buses are hitting the road, with seven that were finally repaired. Three weeks ago there was only one bus for fixed routes and three paratransit buses. According to a release from Adelup four more are being repaired and a maintenance contract is in its final stages of review.
    Looking to run for public office? The Guam Election Commission is preparing to accept candidate packets. The GEC announces that the applications will be released on January 2nd. There's a $100 filing fee, you must submit a financial disclosure statement as well as police clearance. The deadline to file is June 26th. For more information go to gec.guam. gov. On their website you'll also find the schedule for candidate seminars.
