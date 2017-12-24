Seven public transit buses repaired

More public transit buses are hitting the road, with seven that were finally repaired. Three weeks ago there was only one bus for fixed routes and three paratransit buses. According to a release from Adelup four more are being repaired and a maintenance contract is in its final stages of review.
Units from the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed swimmer at around two o'clock this afternoon. KUAM was on scene as a man was being placed into the ambulance. Witnesses say the man, possibly in his 20s, was swept over the reef. Bystanders managed to pull him out of the water before medics arrived and performed CPR. According to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf the victim was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital. No word on yet on his condition.
More public transit buses are hitting the road, with seven that were finally repaired. Three weeks ago there was only one bus for fixed routes and three paratransit buses. According to a release from Adelup four more are being repaired and a maintenance contract is in its final stages of review.
Looking to run for public office? The Guam Election Commission is preparing to accept candidate packets. The GEC announces that the applications will be released on January 2nd. There's a $100 filing fee, you must submit a financial disclosure statement as well as police clearance. The deadline to file is June 26th. For more information go to gec.guam. gov. On their website you'll also find the schedule for candidate seminars.
A Tumon Heights neighborhood needs your help catching a thief that hit a residence over the holiday weekend. It happened Saturday night on Mamis Street. One resident telling KUAM they got home to find multiple items including a limited edition Rolex watch and more than a $100,000 worth of jewelry gone. They say it was just a couple of days before that incident, a neighbor reported $35,000 in cash stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-
The Calvo Administration is pushing forward with an evening homeless shelter. The Guam Housing Corporation recently published a request for proposal for the project. The hope is to secure private sector landlords with property in central Guam to lease an apartment building or commercial building with 15 units or more. Those in need of shelter would check in for the evening and check out in the morning. Again, the evening shelter is not intended to serve as a long-term housing solut
The discussion focused on various issues such as ballistic missile defense notifications. Guam Homeland Security's George Charfauros met this week with CNMI Homeland Security's Gerald De Leon Guerrero. The pair discussed the safety and security of the region, as well as, the recent MOU signed between the governor's from Guam and the CNMI. Charfauros states, "It is important to have these dialogues with our brothers and sisters in the CNMI. It solidifies our partnership and is a
They are the unit that is charged with protecting our region in the event of a missile attack. Governor Eddie Calvo recently met with the THAAD unit thanking service members for their sacrifice. He joined Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, Commander Joint Region Marianas during the visit with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Unit at Andersen Air Force Base earlier this week. Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane of Yigo also assisted Guam Homeland Security in
Governor Calvo and Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio also took time out to deliver gifts to the children in the pediatric ward and ICU patients at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The donation included books, blocks, and other educational toys. Tenorio stating, "This is the time of year when you're at home with family and friends, and you're getting ready to open Christmas gifts. So I can imagine that being at the hospital and not feeling well makes it doubly tough. It was fun to be able to sp
Bring out the scientist in you! That's the goal of the new GENE-iuses Program hosted by the University of Guam's College of Natural and Applied Sciences in collaboration with the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The program consists of a series of seven classes held every other week on Saturdays to include hands on experiments and activities on a wide range of scientific disciplines. Students in the fourth through sixth grades are encouraged to participate. Seating is limited to 23
With the new year just around the corner, the Guam Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2018 Guam Business Hall of Fame Laureate Awards. This award recognizes those individuals and businesses who have contributed to business growth in Guam as well as demonstrated outstanding commitment to community involvement. The winner will be inducted into Guam's business Hall of Fame during the Chamber 94th Anniversary next summer. For more information, visit the Chamber office i
