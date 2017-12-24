Seven public transit buses repaired

Units from the Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a distressed swimmer at around two o'clock this afternoon. KUAM was on scene as a man was being placed into the ambulance. Witnesses say the man, possibly in his 20s, was swept over the reef. Bystanders managed to pull him out of the water before medics arrived and performed CPR. According to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf the victim was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital. No word on yet on his condition.

