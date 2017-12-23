Female Guam Police staffers give back to help disadvantaged isla - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Female Guam Police staffers give back to help disadvantaged island women

The season of giving typically brings out the best in us. Community groups come together to make donations of toys, canned goods, and cash to many of Guam's non-profit organizations and to the less fortunate. But, one particular donation is pretty unique.

They're the less mentioned items - soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, and most importantly, feminine hygiene products. "Because feminine products are pricey, we don't typically see them get donated; also, we are really appreciative of this," shared Catholic Social Services Deputy Director Paula Perez, reacting to a recent donation from the Guam Police Department's Women Advisory Network. The group is comprised of sworn female officers and female civilian employees within GPD.

Joining them was the Sidekicks Football Club consisting of girls all under the age of 10, and the Chasing Rainbows End Organization.

Harrilee Matsumoto Webber is from GPD and told KUAM News, "We wanted to do something to give back during Christmas time. So our organization, the Guam Police Department's Women Advisory Network reached out to Ms. Perez...asking them what's the major need. And she suggested because a women's organization, a lot of times feminine hygiene products and a lot of products are not donated for the specific needs of our homeless women or our underprivileged women, so we decided that's a great idea."

In total, they were able to donate 40 bags full of hygiene products, all in time for Christmas, which Perez says is the Alee Shelter's peak season. "For all for the women and children we serve, this is actually a blessing. So a lot of the women that come in, alee is a protective shelter, so we run two shelters - one shelter is for victims of domestic violence and the women can come in with or without their children, and we also have a children's shelter," said Perez.

"Right now the shelters are both full, holiday time, so our shelters have been maxed out for the last three months."

The holidays may be the season of giving, but it can also cause a lot of extra stress on families, why Perez speculates their numbers go up this time of year. "It's a very stressful time of the year - you know, financially. Families go through a lot: family violence, those kinds of issues are more frequent, so the women flee during that time to find a safe place and alee is it," she said.

Women and their children often come to the shelters with only the clothes on their back. "So a lot of the women when they come into the shelter, are fleeing a crisis situation, so they come to us with nothing 0519 so support like this from the community is exactly what we need. To help them rebuild," she said.

On average, upwards of 80 women seek refuge at the shelter annually. "We're seeing an upwards swing in numbers, mostly because its more reported now. And services, more people are talking about what services are available, so we're seeing people come in and seek services," she said.

 The Alee Shelter has a hotline number for those in need of emergency shelter.

The number to call is 648-HOPE (4673).

