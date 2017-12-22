RFP issued for evening homeless shelter

The Calvo Administration is pushing forward with an evening homeless shelter. The Guam Housing Corporation recently published a request for proposal for the project.

The hope is to secure private sector landlords with property in central Guam to lease an apartment building or commercial building with 15 units or more.

Those in need of shelter would check in for the evening and check out in the morning.

Again, the evening shelter is not intended to serve as a long-term housing solution, but to provide save evening shelter and a place to shower for those who need it.

If you are a property owner or realtor with a facility, you are encouraged to call GHC at 647-4143 or 647-4146.