Guam, CNMI homeland security leaders meet

The discussion focused on various issues such as ballistic missile defense notifications.

Guam Homeland Security's George Charfauros met this week with CNMI Homeland Security's Gerald De Leon Guerrero.

The pair discussed the safety and security of the region, as well as, the recent MOU signed between the governor's from Guam and the CNMI. Charfauros states, "It is important to have these dialogues with our brothers and sisters in the CNMI. It solidifies our partnership and is a prime example of how Guam does not only think about Guam. We are all one community, the Marianas."

