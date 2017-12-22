Governor Calvo thanks missile defense unit

They are the unit that is charged with protecting our region in the event of a missile attack.

Governor Eddie Calvo recently met with the THAAD unit thanking service members for their sacrifice. He joined Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, Commander Joint Region Marianas during the visit with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Unit at Andersen Air Force Base earlier this week. Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane of Yigo also assisted Guam Homeland Security in preparing a holiday meal for the men and women. It's a thank you for all they do to protect our nation.