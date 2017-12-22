Hospitalized kids get special visit from Calvo, Tenorio

Governor Calvo and Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio also took time out to deliver gifts to the children in the pediatric ward and ICU patients at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The donation included books, blocks, and other educational toys. Tenorio stating, "This is the time of year when you're at home with family and friends, and you're getting ready to open Christmas gifts. So I can imagine that being at the hospital and not feeling well makes it doubly tough. It was fun to be able to spread some Christmas cheer and share some smiles with them."