UOG, UH partner on science program for youngsters

Bring out the scientist in you!

That's the goal of the new GENE-iuses Program hosted by the University of Guam's College of Natural and Applied Sciences in collaboration with the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The program consists of a series of seven classes held every other week on Saturdays to include hands on experiments and activities on a wide range of scientific disciplines.

Students in the fourth through sixth grades are encouraged to participate.

Seating is limited to 23 students per session.

Cost is $70 per student for the entire program.

Sign up today by checking out http://www.uog.edu.