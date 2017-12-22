UOG, UH partner on science program for youngsters

Bring out the scientist in you!
That's the goal of the new GENE-iuses Program hosted by the University of Guam's College of Natural and Applied Sciences in collaboration with the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
The program consists of a series of seven classes held every other week on Saturdays to include hands on experiments and activities on a wide range of scientific disciplines.
Students in the fourth through sixth grades are encouraged to participate.
Seating is limited to 23 students per session.
Cost is $70 per student for the entire program.
Sign up today by checking out http://www.uog.edu.