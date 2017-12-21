Santa brings school supplies to Yigo schools - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Santa brings school supplies to Yigo schools

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Upi Elementary and DL Perez Elementary School. The event was organized by the non-profit, ISLA, short for Island Success through Learning Association.

President Deacon Len Stohr says their reward is the smiles on the students' faces, telling KUAM News, "We have this nonprofit that we do and we solicit funds all year, and during the Christmas holidays we take what we have and we give it away to the kids."

Sponsored by the DOCOMO Cares Program, Isla has been giving school supplies to children for eight years, making their rounds and checking their lists just like Santa.  "We've done every elementary school once and now we're about maybe a third of the way through on the second cycle," he explained. "This year they've been to two schools we did DL Perez in Yigo and Upi Elementary in Yigo, we're back where we started, I'm from Yigo, 8 years ago when we started the nonprofit, the first schools we did were in Yigo."

Special guests also made appearances at the schools, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, better known on their off hours as Deacon Len and Rear Admiral Shosana Chatfield.

Rather than gifts of toys, this Santa had a sleigh full of school supplies. "I feel sorry for the kids, when they look at their bags they're expecting a toy but all they're going to find is a lot of school supplies," he said.

Faithful to their mission, the Deacon says schools supplies is key to our children's future. "If we're ever going to break the cycle of poverty on Guam, we need to get the kids out of that cycle, we need to have the children stop having children but get an education you can't get an education without having tools, it's a few composition books and pens it's a start," Stohr said.

For the Deacon, Education is the greatest gift of all.

    RFP issued for evening homeless shelter

    Guam, CNMI homeland security leaders meet

    Governor Calvo thanks missile defense unit

