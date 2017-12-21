Teen makes it her mission to help islanders in need

Many of us look forward to un-wrapping our gifts this holiday, but not everyone has the luxury of enjoying a traditional Christmas. It's especially difficult for those who struggle daily to find a place to stay or to even get something to eat. But one local teen has made it her mission to help those in need.

Kuulei Aguon has really been in the spirit of giving, who said, "I grew up wanting to be a lawyer so I worked around criminal justice then later I learned about children with disabilities so I started helping them. Then wanted to become a teacher and as I went around teaching I noticed the homeless so my main focus is education and helping them."

This GCC student and substitute teacher is using everything she has to help others this Christmas. "I felt as a 19 year old that if no adult is going to step up then me and my other half is going to step up. So being a 19 year old trying to push for these things is really hard and being overwhelmed with all the problems they face is just too much for me," he said.

She uses her off time to speak with the homeless, and the money that she does have, well, it goes towards them as well. "I usually come to hang out with them after I am done subbing for the day and then when I come over to hang and they tell me what they encounter, well, a lot of what they encounter is sometimes good and sometimes negative, and hearing the negative it's just like, they are humans too. Why do people treat them like they are animals like here's money and then they swipe it away like, oh it wasn't for you. They are humans and not animals. So it hurts me," she said.

"I actually do it every single day with my other half. So right when I get off work if I am not helping them, I am helping someone else. I am helping families that I see especially when they have kids it hurts me even more."

We caught up with Kuulei this week as she was buying lunch for this army veteran. "The thing is being homeless like during the holidays can get kind of lonely," she said.

58 year old Franklin Kea has been living on the streets for several months, describing his living conditions as, "Whereever we can without getting chased away...I've been on and off the streets a couple of times, stay with some family and also stay with some programs."

The toughest part for Frank?

"I guess making sure I got clean clothes and staying clean and making sure I get something to eat," he said.

His other struggle is finding a job. "I got a disability that physically might hinder me with duties. I got a half a foot, arthritis, the diabetes part I can take care of that It's not so much of a problem it's just my physical," he said. "This is my small family."

It's stories like that, which have Kuulei hard at work. "I would rather use my money to give back to them this season rather than to get," she said., adding, "don't treat them as if they are homeless. Treat them as human beings. During the holidays seasons you don't want to be treated as if you are alone cause then that sense of insecurity is overwhelming."

For Frank, Kuulei has been his guardian angel, of sorts. He said, "I feel it's great when they do that I kind of sometimes I see people that look at us and say why should I help him. Sometimes I do look worse than I do."

It's through her story and the act of kindness that Kuulei hopes will spread so others can do their part to help those in need even after the holidays are over.

Meantime, The Guam Homeless Coalition's Annual Point in Time homeless count is coming up next month. They are recruiting 250 volunteers for anyone interested.