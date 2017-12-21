Students giving back to other students - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Students giving back to other students

Posted: Updated:

With Christmas just around the corner, Tiyan High School students were inspired to start a thrift store concept store, where "pre-loved" clothing, shoes and accessories, can be taken home for free. Titans for Titans opened its doors this week!

Titans are helping other Titans, just in time for Christmas. Eries Moreno explained, saying, "Since it is the season of giving, we've done a lot of holiday donations within Tiyan High school, but we felt there needs to be a change we're not just giving back to the rest the community, but here at our home at Tiyan High School."

Titans for Titans is a project Moreno, a senior, says is all about giving  back to their home in style. He added, "Teachers, staff, and students are here to donate like some of their old clothes, their beloved clothes to share with the students who may not be as fortunate as the other students at Tiyan High School."

Alana Fegurgur, also a senior, explains the thrift store concept, saying, "And they display it in this lovely room, and students can stop by during the week, every week they can pick up two items and it's just free to them, it's just to give back."

Donations have been rolling in all last week, and students have been picking up their favorite styles.

Maria Minas, senior at Tiyan High School, explains how it's more than just clothes. "This project is not just restricted to just clothes, we do accept school supplies, school bags, shoes, as well as accessories," said Moreno.

It's a gift they hope will keep on giving. As they continue to accept donations at the main office into the New Year. "This is just a trial for now but we hope to expand this project throughout the school year," they said.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • RFP issued for evening homeless shelter

    RFP issued for evening homeless shelter

    The Calvo Administration is pushing forward with an evening homeless shelter. The Guam Housing Corporation recently published a request for proposal for the project. The hope is to secure private sector landlords with property in central Guam to lease an apartment building or commercial building with 15 units or more. Those in need of shelter would check in for the evening and check out in the morning. Again, the evening shelter is not intended to serve as a long-term housing solut...More >>
    The Calvo Administration is pushing forward with an evening homeless shelter. The Guam Housing Corporation recently published a request for proposal for the project. The hope is to secure private sector landlords with property in central Guam to lease an apartment building or commercial building with 15 units or more. Those in need of shelter would check in for the evening and check out in the morning. Again, the evening shelter is not intended to serve as a long-term housing solut...More >>

  • Guam, CNMI homeland security leaders meet

    Guam, CNMI homeland security leaders meet

    The discussion focused on various issues such as ballistic missile defense notifications. Guam Homeland Security's George Charfauros met this week with CNMI Homeland Security's Gerald De Leon Guerrero. The pair discussed the safety and security of the region, as well as, the recent MOU signed between the governor's from Guam and the CNMI. Charfauros states, "It is important to have these dialogues with our brothers and sisters in the CNMI. It solidifies our partnership and is a...More >>
    The discussion focused on various issues such as ballistic missile defense notifications. Guam Homeland Security's George Charfauros met this week with CNMI Homeland Security's Gerald De Leon Guerrero. The pair discussed the safety and security of the region, as well as, the recent MOU signed between the governor's from Guam and the CNMI. Charfauros states, "It is important to have these dialogues with our brothers and sisters in the CNMI. It solidifies our partnership and is a...More >>

  • Governor Calvo thanks missile defense unit

    Governor Calvo thanks missile defense unit

    They are the unit that is charged with protecting our region in the event of a missile attack. Governor Eddie Calvo recently met with the THAAD unit thanking service members for their sacrifice. He joined Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, Commander Joint Region Marianas during the visit with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Unit at Andersen Air Force Base earlier this week. Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane of Yigo also assisted Guam Homeland Security in...More >>
    They are the unit that is charged with protecting our region in the event of a missile attack. Governor Eddie Calvo recently met with the THAAD unit thanking service members for their sacrifice. He joined Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, Commander Joint Region Marianas during the visit with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Unit at Andersen Air Force Base earlier this week. Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane of Yigo also assisted Guam Homeland Security in...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly