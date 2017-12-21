Students giving back to other students

With Christmas just around the corner, Tiyan High School students were inspired to start a thrift store concept store, where "pre-loved" clothing, shoes and accessories, can be taken home for free. Titans for Titans opened its doors this week!

Titans are helping other Titans, just in time for Christmas. Eries Moreno explained, saying, "Since it is the season of giving, we've done a lot of holiday donations within Tiyan High school, but we felt there needs to be a change we're not just giving back to the rest the community, but here at our home at Tiyan High School."

Titans for Titans is a project Moreno, a senior, says is all about giving back to their home in style. He added, "Teachers, staff, and students are here to donate like some of their old clothes, their beloved clothes to share with the students who may not be as fortunate as the other students at Tiyan High School."

Alana Fegurgur, also a senior, explains the thrift store concept, saying, "And they display it in this lovely room, and students can stop by during the week, every week they can pick up two items and it's just free to them, it's just to give back."

Donations have been rolling in all last week, and students have been picking up their favorite styles.

Maria Minas, senior at Tiyan High School, explains how it's more than just clothes. "This project is not just restricted to just clothes, we do accept school supplies, school bags, shoes, as well as accessories," said Moreno.

It's a gift they hope will keep on giving. As they continue to accept donations at the main office into the New Year. "This is just a trial for now but we hope to expand this project throughout the school year," they said.