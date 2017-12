It's his second arrest in two weeks, again for drug possession.

29 year old Juvy Lambatin was pulled over for an expired registration decal when police noticed he was hiding something between his legs.

A search of his car recovered a glass pipe and ziplock baggie, items Lambatin told police he purchased earlier that morning and smoked before going to work.

According to KUAM files, it was his expired decal that also resulted in his arrest last week on drug charges.