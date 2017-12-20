Senator's staff clarifies ruling on liquid fuel tax - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Senator's staff clarifies ruling on liquid fuel tax

Posted: Updated:

The Office of Senator Biscoe Lee responded today to our story about the Ethics Committee's ruling on Bill 122, the increase in Liquid Fuel Tax.

Her staff clarifying, "Bill 122 was passed despite Senator Biscoe Lee's opposition to raising the liquid fuel tax in the bill that was introduced by Senator Morrison. Senator Lee voted against the measure."

To the ethics committee itself, Ken Leon Guerrero, spokesperson of Guam Citizens for Public Accountability, requesting, via the Freedom of Information Act, documents as to why the committee dismissed his claim.

