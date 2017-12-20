Police sting results in major drug find at shopping center

150 grams of the drug, ICE. That's how much investigators found during a drug sting operation in the parking lot of a local shopping center. An Agana Heights man is now under arrest after police caught him with the large amount of illicit drugs - but this isn't his first run in with the law.

Investigators had their sites on one shopper in Agana on Tuesday. The Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT and K-9 conducted a sting operation in this parking lot honing in on 44 year old Gilbert Thomas Atoigue Burgos. And on him they found 150 grams of the drug, ICE.

That's a street value of $75,000.

Authorities also raided a nearby hotel Burgos was staying in. It's there they found several plastic bags with meth residue.

Burgos admitted to owning the drugs, but was tight lip when investigators pressed him for more information. Court documents stating that Burgos only cited, "rules and regulations of the streets."

He appeared before a magistrate's judge today.

Assistant Attorney General Peter Santos said, "Based on his criminal history as well as the nature and seriousness of the charges. The large amount of drugs found in his possession. You understand your honor that meth in this community is a scourge and posses a great danger."

Burgos' criminal past goes back to 2003 and includes various charges from public intoxication, aggravated assault, family violence, and most recent - 15 counts of assault and child abuse in 2012.

The prosecution requested his bail set at a hundred grand, while defense argued for ten grand. The judge ultimately set Burgos bail at $50,000 cash.

The incident wasn't much of a surprise for shoppers we spoke with, as Patrick Palomo said, "Not with drugs. There's so much of it around and anyone who wants to accept the reality of what we have in our community. It's around and I am glad that they are doing especially with the higher end drug that seems to be the cause of all the problems."

Evelyn Salas commented with, "It is surprising and I am very happy they did that because I see a lot of strange cars here too in the middle of the night and I think they are drug transactions."

Meantime, Burgos is set to return to court on December 29.