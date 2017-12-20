Tiyan High students getting "Titan fit" - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tiyan High students getting "Titan fit"

It's a lesson they hope to teach everyday of the year. The Health and Wellness Fair at Tiyan High School brought health professionals to campus.

The young Titans are learning how to stay fit and get healthy, as senior Edrico Reyes explained, "The event today is a health and wellness fair, what it does is it promotes positivity and awareness in our community."

Cassie Brady, project administrative assistant at Farm to Table, taught students about healthy local eating, saying, "Right now we are promoting health and wellness obviously in our community by growing your own fruits and vegetables so we're giving away some lettuce, arugula, earlier we had some hot pepper, squash, cilantro and eating local."

Other health professionals like Ignacio Guerrero, training officer for Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, did not stray away from discussing difficult topics. "Today we're here to talk about prevention on island we're here to teach everything from suicide, to sexual assault, to drug and alcohol counseling," said Guerrero.

In fact, some students from Mrs. Austin's P.E. classes are promoting health and safe messages this holiday season. Students put these lessons into action, with the class decorating brown bags from Payless with safe and healthy holiday messages. The bags will go back to Payless and be used for alcohol purchases with a friendly reminder to stay safe and not drink and drive.

It's a message that she hopes her students will remember is part of a healthy lifestyle.

