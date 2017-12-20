Video explains how to stay safe and informed during an attack - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Video explains how to stay safe and informed during an attack

By Kehani Mendiola
Guam Homeland Security has put together a video message of its own informing the community of what needs to be done in the event of an actual emergency.

The sounds could be heard at least once a month - Guam Homeland Security officials testing their sirens in coastal and low lying areas to ensure they work whenever needed. But, an attack tone that sounded advises everyone to take immediate shelter in the closest concrete structure keeping away from windows and doors.

It's this attack tone that everyone on island should keep in mind. Homeland Security officials have been on top of potential threats in our region, especially the direct one made to the territory out of North Korea back in August.

"Let's see what he does with Guam" said US President Donald Trump. "He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before, what will happen in North Korea."

President Trump then responded unfolding a back and forth - a war of words - between both leaders. Though the threat level here remained unchanged. "The reason behind promoting these videos," explained Jenna Blas, "is to promote routine activities that the public can take in order to build a more resilient community."

Now, more than ever getting the alert out on a timely manner is key. Blas, spokesperson with Guam Homeland Security, continued, "These preparedness videos are not meant to scare people."

So if you do hear the attack tone, the video provides three simple steps: first, act quickly and get indoors. If you are out on the road, pull over and get to the nearest concrete building. At this point, residents should stay inside until authorities give the all-clear. "The all-clear might not even be called for hours after any type of event. Of course, we have to wait for all of these subject matter experts to is all clear for the public," said Blas.

And the final step - stay informed - keep it tuned to media reports for the latest of what's happening following an attack.

Guam Homeland will continue to test these sirens monthly. Plans are also in motion to secure 31 new units to be placed around the island.

