Guam unites for Toys for Tots

KUAM has joined the many across the island for the annual Toys for Tots program. We want to thank everyone who donated their unwrapped gifts to our studios here in Harmon throughout the past month.

The Salvation Army stopped by today to pick up the toys and will be giving it out to children in need this week. Salvation Army's Captain Tom Stambaugh said, "Next is our big distribution starting Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week at our Tiyan office where we are going to be giving out a lot of these donated toys to the families that we signed up since October and we are excited to give it out."

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to help hand out the gifts this week. To get involved call can call their office or check them out on Facebook.