Citizens unhappy with new tax on fuel

The only thing the Ethics Committee released is a short response. For those who filed the complaint and members of the community, it's not enough.

"The Guam Legislature, along with Senator Biscoe Lee and Senator Morrison, along with the rest of them, really gave us a New Year's present: higher fuel tax," said Andri Baynum. For him, it's a New Year's gift with a hefty-taxed price tag. Baynum, a private citizen, wrote letters with Guamanians for Fair Government to oppose Bill 122, signed Public Law 34. A law that come January, would increase the tax on gas and liquid diesel, which he says would mean higher airfare and groceries, a law of taxation without public representation.

'What they did is totally bypass the people's right by law, given to us by previous legislatures, to vote on issues of taxation and I think that's a problem," he stated.

In fact, two concerned citizens took it upon them in October to file separate ethics complaints. Darryl Taggerty, supporter of Citizens for Public Accountability, first testified in favor of the bill but did not expect senators to ignore the law. 'But I did not expect them to ignore existing law that refers all bills that raise taxes for public vote, I didn't suggest that they ignore that that's a law," he said.

"The reason we're raising the liquid fuel tax was to repair roads but we were already collecting liquid fuel tax to repair roads but they've appropriated it to other uses, so it's become an extension of general funds and that is wrong."

For Baynum, and Ken Leon Guerrero, spokesperson for Guam Citizens for Public Accountability, the response from Vice Chairperson Senator Regine Biscoe Lee, is part of a larger problem with the ethics committee itself. He said, "This casts a negative shadow on her ability to lead this committee and her ability to be a representative for the people...all I got from the ethics complaint was a one paragraph saying that they investigated the charges and they are groundless."

Leon Guerrero added, "The oath of office is very specific obey all laws of the United States and Guam and when they voted to pass the fuel tax in violation of Guam law, they broke the law, so how can Senators investigate themselves and find themselves blameless."

Leon Guerrero is urging the legislature to consider an independent ethics committee made up of public citizens..

Perhaps then, he says the lawmakers would do better.