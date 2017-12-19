Accused Hemlani Apartments shooter says he was shot at first

The man charged in connection to Sunday's fatal shooting in Harmon says he was in fear for his life. Court documents now giving us a clearer picture of what unfolded moments before 24-year-old Joseph Sagdal allegedly pulled out his registered handgun and opened fire.

"I felt as though I shouldn't have used my gun in this situation, but I was afraid for my life. I regret not resolving this another way." These words from aggravated murder suspect 24-year-old Joseph Sagdal in his statement to police following Sunday's fatal shooting in Harmon. According to court documents, Sagdal was at Hemlani Harmon Apartments to pay $20 he owed to an individual only identified as "John."

While at the apartments, Sagdal says he was hit in the face with a slingshot for unknown reasons. After the hit, he told police he reached to his backseat and grabbed his gun. He then pursued his slingshot attacker who was a passenger in a Sentra with three others.

That man, reported to be Brokey Thamaso, exited the car and taunted Sagdal. A chase ensued and Sagdal leaned outside his car's driver's side window and shot at the Sentra an unknown number of times. The pursuit resumed and more shots were fired.

When Sagdal was done, he told police he unloaded his gun and set it on top of his car. He was still on scene when police arrived.

Sagdal, according to court documents, works as a shooting instructor. On Tuesday, he made his first court appearance alongside defense attorney David Lujan.

Bail was set at $500,000, as recommended by prosecutor Jeremy Kemper, who said, "Your Honor, the people are requesting a cash bond of $500,000 due the severity of the offense, including the number of shots fired - there being two victims. The defendant having followed the victims and chased them into traffic, firing a gun in a busy area."

Brokey Thamaso, according to an autopsy performed on Monday, died from a gunshot wound to the head through and though. The chief medical examiner says the shooter fired the gun from a distance, more than two feet away. Thamaso was found lifeless on scene when police arrived on Sunday night. According to the defendant, Thamaso was the instigator.

The second victim, who has been identified as Myrose Mwarecheong, died from multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, but will be completed on Wednesday due to the need for x-rays.

Sagdal's next court appearance is set for December 29.