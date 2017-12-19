Port's board meets about facility upgrades - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Port's board meets about facility upgrades

It was more of a formality, but the Port Board Tuesday approved a resolution to begin drawing down on a $72 million bond for facility improvements.  General Manager Joanne Brown briefed directors on some of the changes, and proposed changes to the bill, telling KUAM News, "As far as some amendments that fortunately were not adopted, there was one amendment in particular by Speaker BJ Cruz, I do want to point this out because it was concerning to me that he had introduced the amendment that in the event this bond bill were to pass it would prohibit the PUC from addressing any rate increases to the port for a two year period."

Port management spent a much-longer-than expected five and a half days in front of lawmakers trying to win passage of the bill. Brown, a former senator, was not pleased with much of the deliberations. Brown said, "I certainly do appreciate the assistance of Ms. Tina Garcia from GEDA who sat through this whole process with us and was able to respond in spite of some real arrogant and obnoxious responses and I am saying that for the record. That there were from a select few, probably four of the fourteen senators that were present during this particular committee of the whole."

The port plans to use the bond proceeds for renovations of hotel wharf, utility and infrastructure improvements, and for the construction of a new port administration building. It is the Port's first-ever bond borrowing.

  • Guam unites for Toys for Tots

    KUAM has joined the many across the island for the annual Toys for Tots program. We want to thank everyone who donated their unwrapped gifts to our studios here in Harmon throughout the past month. The Salvation Army stopped by today to pick up the toys and will be giving it out to children in need this week. Salvation Army's Captain Tom Stambaugh said, "Next is our big distribution starting Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week at our Tiyan office where we are going to be ...More >>
    Lawyers wrap-up arguments on airport-DFS case

Some last minute legal wrangling Tuesday in the high-profile court battle between the Airport and DFS. It's been more than four years since DFS sued the airport after rival Lotte Duty Free won the  multi-million dollar retail concessionaire contract that DFS held for four decades.  Lawyers wrapping up arguments on a series of motions meant to set the table for a long-awaited trial scheduled for late next month. Judge Arthur Barcinas has heard often contentious arguments on s...More >>
    Jeff Limo does not make CSC hearing

The government asked that his appeal be thrown out. Former head of DepCor internal affairs, Jeff Limo, did not appear before the Civil Service Commission during his scheduled status conference today. His attorney requested for a second week in a row that the hearing be continued. Management's representation was not pleased with the last minute change, and requested that the commission dismiss the appeal all together. However, they instead continued the matter for next year. Limo ...More >>
