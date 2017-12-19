Jeff Limo does not make CSC hearing

The government asked that his appeal be thrown out.

Former head of DepCor internal affairs, Jeff Limo, did not appear before the Civil Service Commission during his scheduled status conference today.

His attorney requested for a second week in a row that the hearing be continued.

Management's representation was not pleased with the last minute change, and requested that the commission dismiss the appeal all together.

However, they instead continued the matter for next year.

Limo is among the several facing charges for his alleged part in a major scheme to smuggle in prison contraband.

He is now fighting his termination from the department.

The hearing has been continued for January 16th, 2018.