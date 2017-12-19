Sister of Peter Gines caught trying to smuggle drugs into jail

A woman visiting her brother at the Department of Corrections is now staying at the prison after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband inside.

Julie Salas Gines Balajadia is charged with promoting major prison contraband, conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, illegal possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Police say she is wanted in connection to the Mandana Drug Task Force's contraband investigation. Authorities met with her in the parking lot of the Mangilao compound on Monday, and found 1.5 grams of the drug, ICE, and marijuana. Investigators say Balajadia was contacted by her brother, inmate Peter Gines, who then told her where to pick up the drugs. Gines, who is also accused in the post 6 brutal beating of Justin Meno earlier this year, is now facing additonaly charges of conspiracy and promoting major prison contraband.