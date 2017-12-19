FBLG hit twice by vandals in the last week

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A man facing robbery and theft charges is now being accused of attacking an officer while being held at the Department of Corrections. Chris Junior Anderson Tedtaotao is charged with assault on a peace officer. Officers responded to a report of a detainee "trying to get attention" at the Hagatna Detention Facility Saturday afternoon. The detainee complained he wanted to be transferred because he "feels like a dog in a cage." At one point he called allegedly called...More >>
