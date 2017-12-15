Santa surprises central students with gifts - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Santa surprises central students with gifts

It was quite the surprise for some youngsters today, as Santa came early for students at Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School . "I made a special trip here today to the Ordot-Chalan Pago with all the children a Merry Christmas," said Jolly 'Ol Saint Nick.

In the spirit of giving, members of the Guam Hogs, whose purpose is to help kids with medical problems by fundraising for nonprofits, made their way to the Chalan Pago School to deliver gifts to students.

Gifts from Anything and Everything Thrift Store made it just in time for the holidays.

