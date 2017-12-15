Outback Steak House recognized for longstanding success

Celebrating three decades of good food and quality service, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. presented Outback Steak House with a senate resolution praising the restaurant's success.

"I'd like to recognize my team, the resolutions is really a testament to their dedication and their hard work, they share in the vision that a meal at the Outback should be a celebration not just a meal and because of that Outback has been able to keep it's positive name in the community," proclaimed officials.

The newly renovated Outback is now reopen for business.