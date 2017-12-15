Marvin Matanane arrested again for drugs

It's the second time he is facing drug charges within the last month.

30 year old Marvin Bryant Matanane is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, ands illegal delivery or dispense of a schedule II controlled substance.

Police say the Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT, and K9 units raided a Mangilao home today after being tipped off that the suspect continued allegedly trafficking the drug, ICE.

It was just last month, Matanane was arrested on similar drug charges. Authorities then finding .39 grams of suspected meth and a stolen PlayStation.