Police capture Robert Revels, wanted for multiple burglaries

A 37 year old man wanted by police for a slew of burglaries and thefts has been caught.

Robert Isaac Revels is charged with 3 counts of Burglary, 4 counts Burglary to Motor Vehicle, 4 counts Theft of a Motor Vehicle, 4 counts Theft of Property, 3 counts Criminal Mischief, 2 counts Criminal Trespass, 5 counts Conspiracy, Fraudulent Use of License Plate, and a Warrant of Arrest.

Authorities caught him early today after officers noticed a suspicious pickup truck along Dero Road in Ordot. Investigators confirmed the truck had been reported stolen last month. One of the cops also recognized the driver as the man police have been looking for these past couple of months.

Police say the alleged thefts occurred over a three month period at multiple businesses in Tamuning.