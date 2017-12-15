GVB marketing to LGBTQ community - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GVB marketing to LGBTQ community

Attracting the LGBTQ market to Guam, the Guam Visitor's Bureau recently announced an effort underway to branch out and show off the island to that very market around the world.

Expanding our reach to others no matter where they may live, GVB is now making a push to bring more people from the LGBTQ community across the world to the territory.

Andrew Collins told KUAM News, "Honestly my first thought was of course that's sort of a no brainer. This is a beautiful destination." Collins is a writer and editor for LGBT and mainstream travel publications. GVB approached him during a conference in the nation's capital about the possibility of writing about Guam, as well. "One of their initiatives is try to let LGBT couples trying to get married that Guam is open for business," he continued.

"What I didn't really think about at the time is how close Guam is to so many different nations where LGBT marriage isn't legal and where you can't get married. And so much of that was going to be geared towards Asia and also US military serving in the Pacific Rim," he said.

He'll be writing about his first trip here and how it is an attractive place for those in the LGBTQ community. GVB will then use its resources to promote the island through his experience.

Pilar Laguana, GVB's director of global marketing added, "Unlike many destinations Guam is very unique in that aspect so there's not much of a transition that we have to do but the world needs to know Guam is a place where you can conduct same-sex marriages."

The move by GVB to bring in a wide array of visitor's is also a plus for local businesses like Vault owner, Jason Padua. "The need was there because the community still needed to find a safe place. A place to call their own. This is why the Vault concept has been created," he shared. His gay club in Tumon is among the newest and he welcomes the efforts of our visitors bureau, adding, "I love that idea.

"Vault is doing the same way. Guam is just a great destination for people to come without the fear if judgment, you could get married and could do a lot of things that you can't in many of the Asian countries."

