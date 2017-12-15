Ground broken on Umatac/Merizo Wastewater plant

GWA is pumping new systems through the South, as Friday marked the groundbreaking of the Umatac/Merizo Wastewater plant.

A $20 million wastewater project without a price tag when it comes to public health in the south. Mayor Ernesto Chargualaf of Merizo told KUAM News, "Any improvement is better than none at all. When it comes to the shoreline, it ultimately affects our ocean resources and a lot of kids go out there and swim."

Using ultraviolet disinfection technology, the project will upgrade the over 30-year-old disposal system that the mayor says is critical for community fishing and safety. "There's a tendency for manhole to pop open and sewage spill out and it makes its way out to the ocean people go out there and fish so it puts them at risk anybody that uses the water," the mayor added.

Theron Halloway, program manager of Hawaiian Dredging Co. is looking to move the project forward with local help. Halloway said, "We're pleased to be contributing to the community and that's the important thing, clearly quality of life trumps everything, quality, safety and people's health and welfare."