Passing the torch to the newest Pink Ladies, officers of the GMH Volunteers Association were recently inducted. With a mission to serve the hospital and the public, president-elect Joyce Crisostomo says their mission of service is more timely than ever with talk to modernize GMH.

"What are we waiting for let's make things happen as we can make a difference in our lives and others and particularly for our GMH hospital who I think at this point really needs our helps this is the beginning," she said.

The Pink Ladies will officially start their positions in the New Year.