It was a run-in with a familiar police officer that resulted in a man's arrest.

42-year-old Tu-That Pham had been in a parked car when he was approached by an officer who immediately recognized him from a past drug-related arrest.

When asked if he had drugs on his person, court documents state Pham shook his head and looked away...

He then reportedly pulled out a ziplock baggie with items that later tested positive for the drug "ICE."