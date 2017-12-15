Over 26,000 pages of discovery in GHURA case

28,600 pages. That's how much discovery is involved in the case against former GHURA board members David Sablan, Cecile Suda, John Ilao, Rosie Blas, Roland Selvidge, Deanne Torre, and current executive director Michael Duenas.

The seven defendants are accused of holding secret board meetings and pre-determining how they would vote in public meetings on awards for millions of dollars of tax credits.

Though the court didn't entertain pending motions on Friday, she did set a date to hear those motions early next year.

Selvidge, according to court documents, wants his case thrown out on grounds the government can't prove he conspired with others to violate the open government law.

Torre and Illao also have filed motions to sever their trials.

The court will hear all motions on January 31.