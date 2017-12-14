Accused PE teacher could make plea deal

A longtime Catholic school PE teacher accused of sexually assaulting a female student could enter a plea agreement with the government.

Peregrine San Nicolas appeared in court on Friday.

According to defense attorney Leslie Travis, their office has received an offer from the government.

Now that defense has received all 26-pages of discovery in the case, defense will review the proposed deal.

San Nicolas, who teaches at Bishop Baumgartner Catholic School, is alleged to have touched a female student multiple times from January to March of this year with the most recent alleged incident in August.

He was placed on administrative leave immediately following the allegations.

A return hearing is set for January 3.